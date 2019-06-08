Jean Kreamer Adele

Jean Kreamer Adele, of Camp Hill, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, in the home of her son, Carl Lle-

wellyn.

Raised in Jim Thorpe, she was a daughter of the late Wesley and Adele Kreamer.

She graduated from the Allentown State Hospital School of Nursing in 1954, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education from East Stroudsburg University in 1978.

She married Don Llewellyn in 1958. They divorced in 1975.

From 1996-2007, she was the live-in nanny for her two granddaughters, Cate and Jacqueline Llewellyn.

She was very active in the Harrisburg Unity Church.

She suffered two heart attacks and returned to her son Carl's home, but recovered enough to spend the last four years living on her own.

Surviving are three sons, Carl (Alicia), Charles (Evelyn) and Craig (Lisa); and seven grandchildren, Daniela, Kathryn, Eliza, Sean, Evan, Jacqueline and Cate.