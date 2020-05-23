|
Jean A.
McLaughlin
Jean A. McLaughlin, 98, passed away on May 19, 2020. She was the widow of Joseph "Jouch" McLaughlin, who passed away in 1991.
She had worked in the Laundromat Department of The Hill School, Pottstown.
Born in Tamaqua on June 19, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Mame and Harry Swank.
She graduated from Tamaqua High School in 1939.
She loved to dance and was an avid bingo player.
Surviving are a son, Michael, husband of Merilyn; granddaughter, Michelle (McLaughlin) Stout; and three stepgrandchildren, Crystalyn Norris, Daryl Davis and Duane Davis, and their extended families.
She was also predeceased by a brother, William Swank; and a sister, Doris Swank.
Service: Funeral service 11 o'clock this morning, Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home. 111 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown. Interment, Highland Memorial Park, 701 Farmington Ave., Pottstown. Viewing 10 to 11 o'clock this morning. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be offered at www.LWOttFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times News on May 23, 2020