Jean-Ann Marie Hacker, mother, grandmother, 74, of Weatherly, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township.

Born Tuesday, Aug. 29, 1944, in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Ralph and Martha Smith.

Surviving are a son, Dwayne Hacker, and his wife Connie, of Tuscarora; brother, Robert Smith, and his companion Kathy, of Weatherly; and grandchildren, Kyle Robert and Shane Edward Hacker.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edward N. "Rebel" Hacker, on Nov. 19, 2007.

A graduate of Weatherly Area High School, Jean-Ann was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Weatherly.

She had worked for Tung-Sol, in various local textile mills, and last as custodian for the Weatherly Borough.

Jean-Ann liked playing bingo, and spending time with family.

Service: A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until time of services. Private Interment will be in Union Cemetery Weatherly.

Published in Times News on Apr. 24, 2019