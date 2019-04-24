Home

POWERED BY

Services
Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Weatherly
211 First Street
Weatherly, PA 18255
(570) 427-4231
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean-Ann Hacker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean-Ann Marie Hacker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean-Ann Marie Hacker Obituary
Jean-Ann Marie Hacker
Jean-Ann Marie Hacker, mother, grandmother, 74, of Weatherly, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township.
Born Tuesday, Aug. 29, 1944, in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Ralph and Martha Smith.
Surviving are a son, Dwayne Hacker, and his wife Connie, of Tuscarora; brother, Robert Smith, and his companion Kathy, of Weatherly; and grandchildren, Kyle Robert and Shane Edward Hacker.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edward N. "Rebel" Hacker, on Nov. 19, 2007.
A graduate of Weatherly Area High School, Jean-Ann was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Weatherly.
She had worked for Tung-Sol, in various local textile mills, and last as custodian for the Weatherly Borough.
Jean-Ann liked playing bingo, and spending time with family.
Service: A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until time of services. Private Interment will be in Union Cemetery Weatherly.
Please share a fond memory of Jean-Ann by visiting, www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now