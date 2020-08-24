Jean D. Lutwin
Jean D. Lutwin, beloved mother and grandmother, of Arlington Street, Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Maple Shade Senior Living Center, Nesquehoning, where she had been a guest for several years, at 97 years of age.
Born Wednesday, April 4, 1923, in Tamaqua, the daughter of the late Mary McGlin-chey.
Jean was also predec-eased by her hus-band, Joseph E. Lutwin, on Dec. 30, 1999.
Surviving are son, Joseph E. Lutwin of Richmond, VA; daughter, Jeannie A. Rutch, wife of Frank, of Hometown; grandchildren, Angela, and her husband Michael, Terry and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Corey, Logan and Donovan.
A 1942 graduate of St. Jerome High School, Jean retired from the former Atlas Powder Company, of Reynolds, after 42 years having worked on the cap line.
She was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church of Tamaqua, and was the oldest living member of the Marian Alumni Association.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 301 Pine St., Tamaqua. The family will receive friends on the morning of services at the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Interment parish cemetery.
Memorials in her name to: Marian Catholic High School, 166 Marian Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252
Online condolences or a fond memory of Jean may be expressed to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
.