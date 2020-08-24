1/1
Jean D. Lutwin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean D. Lutwin
Jean D. Lutwin, beloved mother and grandmother, of Arlington Street, Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Maple Shade Senior Living Center, Nesquehoning, where she had been a guest for several years, at 97 years of age.
Born Wednesday, April 4, 1923, in Tamaqua, the daughter of the late Mary McGlin-chey.
Jean was also predec-eased by her hus-band, Joseph E. Lutwin, on Dec. 30, 1999.
Surviving are son, Joseph E. Lutwin of Richmond, VA; daughter, Jeannie A. Rutch, wife of Frank, of Hometown; grandchildren, Angela, and her husband Michael, Terry and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Corey, Logan and Donovan.
A 1942 graduate of St. Jerome High School, Jean retired from the former Atlas Powder Company, of Reynolds, after 42 years having worked on the cap line.
She was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church of Tamaqua, and was the oldest living member of the Marian Alumni Association.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 301 Pine St., Tamaqua. The family will receive friends on the morning of services at the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Interment parish cemetery.
Memorials in her name to: Marian Catholic High School, 166 Marian Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252
Online condolences or a fond memory of Jean may be expressed to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved