Jean E. Boerner
Jean E. Boerner, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, of Sunny Road New Ringgold, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020, as a guest of the Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, at 81 years of age.
Born Friday, Feb. 24, 1939, in Tamaqua, a daughter of the late Mary (Stahler) Ziegler. Jean was also predeceased by her husband, Ernest A. Boerner on Feb. 10, 2006; sisters, Mrs. Marie E. Zaprazny and Nancy J. Grohman; and brothers, Harry and Edward Ziegler.
Surviving are daughters, Mary Ann Fryer, wife of Harold, of New Ringgold, and Jeanna Gradwell, wife of Fred, of Shenandoah; sons, Ernest Boerner III, and his wife Pam, of New Ringgold, and Edward Boerner, and his wife Kelly, of Tamaqua;
11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Jean had worked for the former J.E. Morgan Knitting, and for many years at the Mahoning Valley Public Golf course.
Visiting yards sale always was something Jean enjoyed, however, time with family and friends was her number one priority.
Service: Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S, Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Memorials in her name to: Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation, 100 Park Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or American Cancer Society, 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517; or National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267 - 8572. Never one to miss a good time, the family will celebrate Jeans life publicly upon the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Jun. 15, 2020.