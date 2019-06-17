Jean E. Ellex

Jean E. Ellex, 92, of Tamaqua, died on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Orwigsburg. She was the wife of the late Albert Ellex, to whom she was married 68 years at the time of his death on April 22, 2017.

Born in Tamaqua on July 2, 1926, Jean was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Scheitrum) Ferry.

A 1944 graduate of the former St. Jerome High School, Tamaqua, she worked for Bell Telephone Company in Tamaqua for several years as a dial operator.

Jean was a member of The Parish of St. John XXIII. A loving mother and woman of deep faith, she is home now with her Lord and our dad in eternal joy. Love you Mom, thanks for everything.

Jean is survived by sons, Gary Ellex of Tamaqua and Brian Ellex, and his wife Taffy, of Gainsville, Georgia; daughter, Donna Benninger of Winston-

Salem, North Carolina; grandchildren, Stephen Ellex, Corinne Benninger, Lori Ann Jacobs and Tina Ellex Little; great-grandchildren, Brandon Jacobs, Brody Jacobs, Lauryn Jacobs, Avery Little and Hudson Little; and nephews, John Ferry and Thomas Ferry.

Her brother, Jack Ferry, predeceased her.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Call 9-10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.