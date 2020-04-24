|
Jean E. Getz
Jean E. Getz, 95, formerly of Lehighton, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Whitehall Manor Assisted Living, Whitehall.
She was the widow of Curleigh J. Getz, who passed away in 1968.
Born in Lehighton, she was the daughter of the late Lee Romain and Sarah Elizah (Schaffer) Moser.
She was a 1941 graduate of Lehighton Area High School.
She had worked at the former Penn Lace Mill, Lehighton, and Gnaden Huetten Hospital, Lehighton. In 1974, she worked for the Lehighton Area School District at the former East Penn Elementary and retired in 1990 as the head cook.
She was a lifetime member of Jacob's United Church of Christ, Weissport. Jean had been a member of the choir since the age of 10, taught Sunday School for 45 years and was a dedicated participant in all church organizations and events.
She is survived by a son, Lee G. Getz, and wife Kathy, of Las Vegas, NV; two daughters, Lucille J. Lehr of Allentown, and Lisa J. Stevens of Jacksonville, NC; four grandchildren, Ralph Lehr III, and fiancee' Susanna Hicks, of Allentown; Benjamin Getz and Alexander Getz, both of Las Vegas, NV; Zachary Stevens of Jacksonville, NC; sister-in-law, Bertha Gersbach of Slatington; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Jay Lee Moser; a son-in-law, Ralph S. Lehr Jr.; and granddaughter-in-law Tracy Lehr.
Service: All services are private.
Memorials in her name may be sent to, Jacob's UCC, 134 Franklin St., Weissport, Pa. 18235.
The Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, Weissport, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Apr. 24, 2020