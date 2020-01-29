Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Vanderhoof
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean E. Vanderhoof

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean E. Vanderhoof Obituary
Jean E. Vanderhoof
Jean E. Vanderhoof, 69, of Washington, N.J., passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2020.
Jean was born on Jan. 9, 1951, in Coal-
dale, to Mary and the late John Hosak.
Jean was raised in Lansford.
After high school graduation, she completed her studies and earned her degree as a radiologic technician and specialized in mammography.
She was employed for over 25 years by Warren Hills Family Health Center/St. Luke's Hospital, working both in Washington and Phillipsburg, N.J., until her retirement in February of 2019.
Jean was of the Catholic faith and a devout parishioner of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Washington. Jean enjoyed shopping, visiting New York City and watching Broadway plays. She was an avid reader and had a genuine interest in fashion, jewelry and home décor.
She adored her children and grandchildren and treasured every moment spent with them. She was a compassionate, loving mother who, above all, loved caring for her family.
She is survived by her cherished mother, Mary Hosak, with whom she spoke every day; and her loving daughters, Deanna Dietl, and her husband Eric, and Alyssa Vanderhoof; her beloved grandchildren, Connor, Jenna, Lauren and Mackenzie; siblings, Ann Marie Padora, and her husband David, John Hosak, and his wife Julia, and David Hosak, and his wife Susan; and many treasured nieces and nephews.
Service: Were held on Jan. 24, 2020, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Washington.
Published in Times News on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -