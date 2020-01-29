|
Jean E. Vanderhoof
Jean E. Vanderhoof, 69, of Washington, N.J., passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2020.
Jean was born on Jan. 9, 1951, in Coal-
dale, to Mary and the late John Hosak.
Jean was raised in Lansford.
After high school graduation, she completed her studies and earned her degree as a radiologic technician and specialized in mammography.
She was employed for over 25 years by Warren Hills Family Health Center/St. Luke's Hospital, working both in Washington and Phillipsburg, N.J., until her retirement in February of 2019.
Jean was of the Catholic faith and a devout parishioner of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Washington. Jean enjoyed shopping, visiting New York City and watching Broadway plays. She was an avid reader and had a genuine interest in fashion, jewelry and home décor.
She adored her children and grandchildren and treasured every moment spent with them. She was a compassionate, loving mother who, above all, loved caring for her family.
She is survived by her cherished mother, Mary Hosak, with whom she spoke every day; and her loving daughters, Deanna Dietl, and her husband Eric, and Alyssa Vanderhoof; her beloved grandchildren, Connor, Jenna, Lauren and Mackenzie; siblings, Ann Marie Padora, and her husband David, John Hosak, and his wife Julia, and David Hosak, and his wife Susan; and many treasured nieces and nephews.
Service: Were held on Jan. 24, 2020, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Washington.
Published in Times News on Jan. 29, 2020