Jean Elizabeth RieckJean Elizabeth Rieck, 71, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Chambersburg Hospital.Born June 20, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Mary (Lewis) Geisel.Jean worked as an elementary school librarian, retiring from the Chambersburg School District in 2005 after 23 years.She earned her Bachelor's Degree and her Master's Degree from Shippensburg University.She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir, was a member of the Altar Guild and served as church historian. Jean enjoyed going to church, music, sewing, cooking and travel.She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Marvin Rieck, whom she married on June 15, 1968; two children, Forrest Rieck (Meg) of Fayetteville, and Amy Stouffer (Mike), of Chambersburg; five cherished grandchildren, Gabrielle, Olivia and Judge Rieck and Cameron and Henry Stouffer; two siblings, Jeffrey Geisel (Terrie), and MaryAnne Shafer (James); three nephews and one niece.Services: Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Coyle Free Public Library, 102 N. Main St., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be made in her name to