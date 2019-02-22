Mrs. Jean (Russo) Huseman

Mrs. Jean (Russo) Huseman, 78, of Nesquehoning, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in her home. She was the wife of Erwin Huseman and the widow of late Frank Mistretta.

She worked for the Kovatch Corporation, Nesquehoning, as a receptionist and secretary for many years before retiring.

Born in Br-ooklyn, NY, she was a daugh-ter of the late Peter Bagarella and Catherine (DiBartolo) Bagarella.

She was a member of the Church on the Rock, Summit Hill, where she was loved very much by everyone.

Jean celebrated her 78th birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 12, having been surrounded by her loving family at home.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter Cathy, wife of Paul Eickhoff of Beaufort, SC; four sons, Frank Mistretta III of Enola, Joseph Mistretta, and his wife, Dolores, of Nesquehoning, Anthony Mistretta Hinkle and Ralph of Delaware, and Pastor Michael Mistretta, and his wife, Joanah, of Summit Hill; a sister, Frances Russo of Mahoning Valley, Lehighton; 15 grandchildren, Jennifer, Frank IV, Briana, Nikolas, Madison, Shaelyn, Gina, Michael, Nicholas, Amy, Jimmy, Angelina, Gabriella, Kristiana and Ariana; and eight great-grandchildren, Gibson, Mikey, Justin, Caleb, Adriana, Antonio, Kayla and Jimmy.

Service: Celebration of Life service noon Monday, Feb. 25, Church on the Rock, 1 W. Hazard St., Summit Hill, with Pastor Michael Mistretta officiating. Private interment at convenience of family. Call 10 a.m.-noon Monday in the church. Arrangements are being handled by the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com. Published in Times News on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary