|
|
Mrs. Jean K. McElmoyle
Mrs. Jean K. McElmoyle, 93, formerly of Summit Hill, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, in the Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Hometown. She was the widow of Wilbur C. McElmoyle, who passed away in 2002. They were married for 50 years.
Born in Nesquehoning, she was a daughter of the late John and Verna (Hiles) Frace.
She worked for 44 years in the local garment industry for various factories in the valley.
She was a member of the Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church, Summit Hill, and the Summit Hill American Legion Auxiliary.
Surviving are a sister, Nancy, wife of Thomas Osinchak of Nesquehoning; and a nephew, Thomas Osinchak.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, John and William; and a sister, Arlene.
Service: Due to public health regulations, a private funeral service will be held. Interment,
Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Contributions in her name may be made to the Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church, 44 W. White St., Summit Hill, PA 18250. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 20, 2020