Mrs. Jean Marie Porvaznik-McDonald
Mrs. Jean Marie Porvaznik-McDonald, 86, beloved mother, nana and great-nana, formerly of Lansford, and Palmyra, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Boise, Idaho.
Born on Wed-nesday, June 28, 1933, in Tama-qua, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Elva (Schlemmer) McHugh.
She was also predeceased by her first husband, Michael J. Porvaznik Sr., who passed away on June 21, 1977, and who owned and operated Porvaznik Flowers of Lansford, and her second husband, John D. "Bookie" McDonald.
A 1951 graduate of the former Lansford High School, Jean was Catholic by faith.
Jean worked with Mike at the flower shop for many years. Jean volunteered for 20 years at the Hershey Medical Center Library, and for the Palmyra Senior Center. She loved to entertain during the holidays and travel with her family.
She will be deeply missed by all.
Surviving are three sons, Dr. Michael E. Porvaznik, and his wife, Joyce, of Bloomington, IL, Dr. Charles Porvaznik, and his companion, Tom, of Washington D.C., and Richard L. Porvaznik, and his wife, Loretta, of East Stroudsburg; a daughter, Ann Marie, wife of Craig Potcher of Kuna ID; six grandchildren, Eric, Michael, David, Erin, Laura and Jennifer; and two great-grandchildren, Brady and Scarlett.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial noon Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill, with the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 11 a.m.-noon Saturday in the church. Arrangements by E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Contributions in her name may be made to the American , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences can be offered at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 31, 2019