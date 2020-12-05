1/
Jean Mikovich
Jean Mikovich, 85, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital, Miners Campus.
She was the wife of the late Carl Mikovich who passed away Oct. 4, 2012.
Born in Nesquehoning, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Starosta) Bales.
She was employed as an X-ray technician for the former Allentown General and the Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital for many years, but her most enjoyable job was babysitting for her grandchildren.
She was a graduate of Nesquehoning High School Class of 1953 and then furthered her education with a degree as a registered radiological technologist from the former Monroe County General Hospital.
She was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church where she was a soloist and sang in the church choir. She was also very active in all church activties.
She was a founding member and very active in the PV football and basketball booster clubs for many years. Jean was past president, charter member, and co-founder of the Nesquehoning Women's Club. She was a past president of the former Ukrainian Club Auxiliary. She was life member of the Nesquehoning Hose Co. 1 and a member of the Nesquehoning Sokol Club. She participated in many fund raisers for various civic organizations throughout the area.
Jean always enjoyed a good shopping trip, attending her grandchildren's sporting events, and especially loved spending time with her family and friends at Lake Hauto.
Surviving are sons, John and James and his wife, Judy of Nesquehoning; a daughter, Carla and her husband, Joseph S. Blazosky of Nesquehoning; sisters, Barbara Ligenza of Palmyra and Mary McKee and her husband, Don of Nesquehoning; grandchildren, Trajan Koerbler and his wife, Tori, Marley and Jamey Mikovich, and Connor Mikovich; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Kale, and Kambry Koerbler; and many nieces and nephews.
Services: A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 141 W. High St., Nesquehoning with the Rev. Dr. Vasyl Chepelskyy officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery, Nesquehoning. All visitors attending the service are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulations. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted by the family to be distributed to various local charities.
The Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.


Published in Times News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 5, 2020
We are so incredibly sorry for your loss. She was such an amazing person. May God provide all of you with the strength you need during this difficult time.
Renee, Dave, Ava, Nicole, Antonia, Cherise, Arlene and Nicholas DeMelfi
Friend
