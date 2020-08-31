1/1
Jean R. Papinsick
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean R. Papinsick
Jean R. Papinsick, 92, of Summit Hill, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. She was the widow of John Papinsick Jr., who passed away in 1958.
She worked for at the for-mer Bright's Department Store, Lansford, as an administrative secretary; the former Tommy's Bakery, Summit Hill; Elk Lighting; and was last employed by the Summit Hill Water Authority for over 20 years before retiring in 2008.
Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Pia (Tomasi) Brida.
She was a graduate of the former St. Mary's High School, Coaldale, and the Allentown Business School.
She was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill, having been active in church affairs. She was a member of the Red Hatter's and was an avid Penn State and New York Yankees fan.
Surviving are a son, Alan Papinsick of Sugerloaf; two grandchildren, Jessica Haas, and her husband, Nicholas, of Mount Joy, and Christopher Papinsick of Portland, OR; and a great-
grandson, Owen Haas.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Louis and Albert Brida Jr.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Drums. Call 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill. All attending the services are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulations. Contributions in her name may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, c/o the funeral home, 18250. Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Interment
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved