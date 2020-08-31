Jean R. Papinsick
Jean R. Papinsick, 92, of Summit Hill, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. She was the widow of John Papinsick Jr., who passed away in 1958.
She worked for at the for-mer Bright's Department Store, Lansford, as an administrative secretary; the former Tommy's Bakery, Summit Hill; Elk Lighting; and was last employed by the Summit Hill Water Authority for over 20 years before retiring in 2008.
Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Pia (Tomasi) Brida.
She was a graduate of the former St. Mary's High School, Coaldale, and the Allentown Business School.
She was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill, having been active in church affairs. She was a member of the Red Hatter's and was an avid Penn State and New York Yankees fan.
Surviving are a son, Alan Papinsick of Sugerloaf; two grandchildren, Jessica Haas, and her husband, Nicholas, of Mount Joy, and Christopher Papinsick of Portland, OR; and a great-
grandson, Owen Haas.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Louis and Albert Brida Jr.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Drums. Call 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill. All attending the services are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulations. Contributions in her name may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, c/o the funeral home, 18250. Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com
.