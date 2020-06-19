In Memory of
Jeana Houser (Hunadi)
GeeBee,
I know you're gone
And our lives go on.
But without you here
It's hard everyday
Just to make my way.
I miss you, I love you,
And I want you near!! Love ya, Elaine (Laine)
Published in Times News on Jun. 19, 2020.