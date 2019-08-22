|
Jeanette Marie Heisler
Jeanette Marie (Hassler) Heisler, 93, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, in Kirkland Village, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late John A. Heisler. They were married 66 years.
Born in Richland, she was a daughter of the late Florence and Samuel Hassler, and the stepdaughter of the late Rev. John Noll.
In Jeanette's early years, she played the French horn in the Lebanon Valley Gospel Band. One of the band's engagements was at the Church of the Nazarene in Schuylkill Haven. This is where she met her husband, John. They later married in Lehighton at the Evangelical Church.
John and Jeanette lived happily, for many years at Heisler Brothers Dairy Farm. Jeanette cleaned homes for many years and was beloved by her customers.
She was an active member of Calvary E.U.M.C. in Lewistown Valley, where she was a Sunday school teacher, pianist and a member on several committees.
Surviving are a son, John C., and his wife, Deena, of New Ringgold; a daughter Sharon, wife of Jeffrey Dewire of Bethlehem; a daughter-in-law, Christine Heisler; four grandchildren, Candace Sweigart, Tim Dewire, Lydia Dewire and Candy Heisler; and three great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her husband John; son Larry; brothers Harold and Malcom; sisters Miriam and Hazel; eight stepsiblings; and a great-grandson Cullen.
Service: Family calling will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Lewistown Valley Tabernacle with funeral service noon with the Rev. Susan Moore officiating.
Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown. Contributions in her name may be made to Gideon Society or .
Published in Times News on Aug. 22, 2019