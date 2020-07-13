1/1
Jeanette O'Gorman
Jeanette (Thomas) O'Gorman, of North Lehigh Street, Tamaqua, passed away on Saturday July 11, 2020, as a guest of the Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, at the age of 92 years.
Born in Pottsville, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Tarconish) Thomas. She was also predeceased by her husband, Robert F. O'Gorman on Aug. 2, 2004; son, Robert O'Gorman, on Aug. 16, 2007; sister, Agnes Thomas; and brother, Edward Thomas.
A graduate of Blythe Township High School, Jeanette was a floor lady in the textile industry.
She was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic
Church of Tamaqua, however, if you asked Jeanette where she had been lately she would reply "at her second church, the casino." Jeanette was very independent and always was the chauffeur.
She is survived by, daughter, Jane A. Dietrich, and her husband Jurgen, of Kernersville, NC; daughter-in-law, Cindy O'Gorman of California; grandchildren, Sean and Connor O'Gorman, Andreas Dietrich, and his wife Christina, Heidi James, and her fiancee Michael Rowland; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Joseph Thomas of Tamaqua, and John Thomas, and his wife of Whitehall; many nieces and nephews.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, of 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Visitation Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment St. Jerome Cemetery Tamaqua.
Memorials in her name to St. Jerome Regional School, 50 Meadow Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252
Published in Times News on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John XXIII R.C.C
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
