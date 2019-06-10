Jeanette M. Rinker

Jeanette M. Rinker, 80, of Slatington, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 8, 2019, in her home. She was the wife of the late Hugh D. Rinker.

Born on Aug. 13, 1938, in Slatington, she was the daughter of the late Henry J. and Mildred T. (Hahn) Miller.

She was a graduate of Slatington High School Class of 1956, and then from Kutztown State College in 1961.

Jeanette taught kindergarten and first grade for the Northampton Area School District for 32 years.

An active lifelong member of St. John's UCC, Slatington, she was involved with the Quilters Group and taught Sunday School for 17 years. Jeanette was also an assistant girl scout leader and was a member of the PA Association of School Retirees.

She is survived by daughters, Karen Ann Gruber of Palmerton, and Sherry Lynn, and husband David A. Ramer, of Egypt; grandchildren: Chris Frable and Randy Frable Jr.; great-granddaughter: Krysten, and soon to be second great-granddaughter, Melody Lynn, who is expected any day; and beloved cat, Muffy

Service: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at St. John's UCC, 15 S. Second St., Slatington. Calling hour will be from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jeanette's name to the church general fund. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.