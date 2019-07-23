Home

Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Jeannine B. Siegmond

Jeannine B. Siegmond Obituary
Mrs. Jeannine B.
Siegmond
Mrs. Jeannine B. Siegmond, 95, of Parryville, died peacefully early Sunday morning, July 21, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospice Inpatient Unit, Allentown. She was the widow of Warren E. Sieg-mond.
Born in Choi-sy'le'roi, Dept. of Seine, France, she was a daughter of the late Jeorges and Marie (Plainard) Boullier.
She was employed by the Este'e Lauder Co., New York, NY, as vice president of corporate administration and assistant to the president from 1962-93.
She was a member of the French National Army Administration, attaining the rank of corporal.
Jeannine served on the Parryville Borough Council and the Gala Committee, Foundation Committee of the Blue Mountain Health System, Carbon County. She was a member of the Palmerton Concourse Club.
Surviving are her caregivers, Harriet, Elaine, Lisa, Nancy, Louise, Jessica, June, Teresa, Charla, Deb, Rosie and Steve; friends, Alicia and Robert Silliman and Judith Shutack, all of Jim Thorpe; and a nephew, Jean-Francois Boullier in France.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jacques D. Boullier.
Service: Memorial service 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Private interment, Towamensing Cemetery, Third Street and Fireline Road, Palmerton. Call 3:30-4 p.m. Wednesday. Contributions in her name may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, New York, N.Y. 10036. Online condolences can be offered at
www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on July 23, 2019
