Jeffery J. Sestok
Jeffery J. Sestok, 63, of Lehighton, Towamensing Township, passed away.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Frank Sr. and Helen K. (Kinek) Sestok.
Jeffery was employed as a carpenter for Wagman Heavy Civil Inc., in Lancaster, for several years. He also worked for Davey Jones Construction and the R. Reichard Homebuilders Co. Jeffery was an avid hunter and fisherman, and a 1973 graduate of Palmerton High School.
Survivors: brother, Frank Jr. and wife Maxine, Ronald A. and wife Donna L., all of Palmerton; aunt, Julia Saas, of Lehigh Township; and four nephews.
Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the care of Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Online condolences at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 27, 2019
