Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Ashner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey L. Ashner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeffrey L. Ashner Obituary
Jeffrey L. Ashner
Jeffrey L. Ashner, 71, of Pompano Beach, Florida, formerly of Main Road, East Weissport, and Lincoln Avenue, Bowmanstown, passed into eternal rest on March 28, 2019, in the John Knox Village-Trustbridge Hospice, Pompano Beach.
Prior to his retiring, he was a customer service specialist for Blue Ridge Communications.
Born on Friday, Feb. 13, 1948, in Allentown, he was a son of the late James and Beatrice (Eaches) Ashner.
He was a 1966 graduate of the Lehighton Area High School and later attended Lehigh County Community College.
Ashner served our country with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, having attained the rank of HM3.
Service: Graveside prayer service 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, St. Matthew's Cemetery, North Weissport, followed by full military honors under the direction of the Lehighton Area UVO. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton. Contributions in his name may be made to a . Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
Download Now