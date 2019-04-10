|
|
Jeffrey L. Ashner
Jeffrey L. Ashner, 71, of Pompano Beach, Florida, formerly of Main Road, East Weissport, and Lincoln Avenue, Bowmanstown, passed into eternal rest on March 28, 2019, in the John Knox Village-Trustbridge Hospice, Pompano Beach.
Prior to his retiring, he was a customer service specialist for Blue Ridge Communications.
Born on Friday, Feb. 13, 1948, in Allentown, he was a son of the late James and Beatrice (Eaches) Ashner.
He was a 1966 graduate of the Lehighton Area High School and later attended Lehigh County Community College.
Ashner served our country with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, having attained the rank of HM3.
Service: Graveside prayer service 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, St. Matthew's Cemetery, North Weissport, followed by full military honors under the direction of the Lehighton Area UVO. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton. Contributions in his name may be made to a . Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 10, 2019