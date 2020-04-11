|
Jennifer L. Bronko
Jennifer L. Bronko, 42, of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital-Lehighton. She was the wife of Mark J. Bronko, and they were married for 19 years as of May 13, 2019.
Born in Palmer-
ton on Sunday, May 8, 1977, she was a daughter of Leonard and Diane (Miller) Hardy of Lehighton.
Jennifer was a 1995 graduate of the Lehighton Area High School. She was employed as an assistant director of children's services and education at Small World Day Care in Franklin Township.
She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Lehighton, where she volunteered her time on the church vestry and served as a Sunday school director. She also served on the Shull-David Elementary School PTO for more than 10 years.
Jennifer loved spending time with her loving family and enjoyed watching the N.Y. Yankees baseball and Oakland Raiders football games.
Surviving, in addition to her husband and parents, are two daughters, Madison and Morgan Bronko of Lehighton; three brothers, Christopher Hardy and his wife Jennifer, Kevin Hardy and his wife Heather of Lehighton, Kyle Hardy and his wife Gabrielle of Jim Thorpe; two godchildren, Kylie and Aubrey Reabold; a niece, Alyssa; and two nephews, Benjamin and Emmett.
Service: Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a Celebration of Life memorial service will be announced in the upcoming months. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, 301 N. Second St., Lehighton, PA, 18235.
Published in Times News on Apr. 11, 2020