Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Jeremy Keith Sommers

Jeremy Keith Sommers Obituary
Jeremy Keith Sommers, 43, of Summit Hill, passed away Jan. 27, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital.
Born in Coaldale on June 13, 1976, he was the son of the late Alexander W. and Elizabeth (Matta) Sommers.
Jeremy was a 1994 graduate of Marian Catholic High School.
He worked in the past as a police officer for the boroughs of Summit Hill, Lansford and Coaldale.
He had a special love for animals and worked for the canine unit. He most recently worked for the Pennsylvania Turnpike in the maintenance department.
Jeremy loved to sing Elvis songs and was an avid Notre Dame and Steelers football fan.
Surviving are his sister, Patricia "Patsy" Sommers, and her wife Joann Groark, of Skippack Township; brother, Alexander William Sommers Jr., of Summit Hill; and Jeremy's companion, Michelle Bartek of Lansford.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Nicholas A. Allesch, who passed away May 2, 2011; and grandparents, Pasquale Samuele and Catherine "Katie" (Kane) Sommers and Joseph and Jean Matta.
He was also preceded by his beloved furry friends Ajax and Meatball.
Service: A visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St, Summit Hill. A prayer service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Allen J. Hoffa to officiate.
Interment will be held at a later date at the parish cemetery. Donations can be sent to: NAPWDA (North American Police Work Dog Association), William Faus Sr., 260 Robert Barnhill Road, Paris, TN 38242. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Jan. 31, 2020
