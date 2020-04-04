|
|
Jerome C. Dotter
Jerome C. Dotter, 84, of Lehighton, passed away peacefully in his residence on Thursday, April 2, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
Born in Lehigh-
ton, on July 15, 1935, he was the son of the late Clayton and Lillie (LaRose) Dotter.
He was married Sept. 6, 1958 to Peggy (Stout) Dotter. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage together.
Known for his hard work ethic, Jerome was employed by several construction companies prior to starting his own business. For many years, in addition to being a lifelong farmer, he owned and operated Jerome Dotter Excavating in Lehighton.
The Franklin Township Lions Club honored Jerome in 2011 by awarding him "Citizen of the Year" for the endless volunteer efforts he did for Franklin Township and the local Little League baseball fields and parks.
Jerome loved his family and imprinted his diligent work ethic into his daughters, who have passed it down to their children. He loved animals, and always had a variety on his property, but his most important and special bond was shared with his dog King, who was his best friend for many years.
He enjoyed hunting with his friends, watching football, gardening, relaxing in his pavilion and riding his golf cart on the family farm. Jerome was known for pranking and playing tricks on his friends. It was always a pleasure to enjoy his company.
His kindness will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Marvin; two sisters, Marian Deibert and Lorraine Staudt, and a greatgrandson, Colton Ray Waibel.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four daughters, Sharon, wife of Joe Smith, of Lewistown, Brenda, wife of Jeff Reppert, of Lehighton, Michele, wife of Pino Buzzetta, of Lehighton, and Lori, wife of Al Weaver, of Texas; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and two nieces.
Service: Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family with the Rev.
Michael Coulson officiating. Interment will be in Franklin Heights Memorial Park, East Weissport. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Jerome Dotter to your choice of organization.
Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rte. 309, New Ringgold.
Online condolences can be made at the website www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 4, 2020