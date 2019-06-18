Home

Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Jessica Dementri Obituary
Jessica M. Dementri
Jessica M. Dementri, 25, died on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Bethlehem.
Born on Aug. 2, 1993, she was the daughter of Mark and Brenda (Smith) Dem-entri of Jim Thorpe.
A 2011 graduate of Panther Valley High School, Jessica attended LCCC.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandparents, Ed and Donna Smith of Hometown; brothers, Mark Dementri and Bryan Dementri of Tamaqua; boyfriend, T.J. Brontnicki of Albrightsville; and cousin, Dylan Smith of Hometown.
Jessica was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, John and Elizabeth Dementri.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Call 10-11 a.m. on Monday. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, White Bear, will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Monday. Memorials in Jessica's name may be made to Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.
www.zgfuneralhome.com
Published in Times News on June 18, 2019
