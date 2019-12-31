|
|
Mrs. Joan A. Pavell
Mrs. Joan A. Pavell, 81, of Orwigsburg, formerly of New Ringgold, died on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Orwigsburg. She was the widow of Edward Pavell, who died in 2014.
She was a daughter of the late Clifford and Lillian (Lechleitner) Neifert.
Service: Her funeral service will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tamaqua. Contributions in her name may be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 Mauch Chunk St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 31, 2019