Mrs. Joan A. Vargo
Mrs. Joan A. (Kovalik) Vargo, 79, of Lehigh Avenue, Palmerton, died peacefully on Thursday evening, Oct. 29, 2020, in the Gracedale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nazareth. She was the wife of Joseph J. Vargo since Aug. 8, 1966.
She was a retail clerk for the Dollar Tree, Walnutport. Previously, she worked for the former ACME Grocery and as a machine operator for the former Barson and Bishop Garment Company, both of Palmerton.
Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Vasili and Ann (Zitiak) Kovalik.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton.
An avid bowler, she enjoyed being a social member of the Palmerton Hungarian Club.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son Jed, and his wife, Loriann, of Pottsville; and two grandchildren, Jaiden and Jessica.
She was also predeceased by son, Jeff; and a brother Paul.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, Sacred Heart Church, 243 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton. Interment, Towamensing Cemetery, Third St. and Fireline Rd., Palmerton. Call, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to a charity of choice
. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
.