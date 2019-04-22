Joan Ann Haupt

Joan Ann Haupt, 79, of Rohrersville, MD, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 18, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, MD, with her husband William L. Haupt at her side. They would have been married 56 years this June.

Born in Nesque-honing, she was a daughter of the late John and Juliana (Dotsie) Pancoe, and was a 1957 graduate of the former Nesquehoning High School and then attended the Allentown Business School.

She worked as an admi-nis-trative assistant for the National Security Agency in Washington, D.C., and then for Mahoney and Mahoney LLC, attorney in Waldorf, MD.

Joan Ann was of the Byzantine Catholic faith and was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Nesquehoning.

Surviving, in addition to her husband William, are nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-

nephews.

She was predeceased by brothers John and Joseph Pancoe; and a sister Elaine Cole.

Service: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, from the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning, followed by a Divine Liturgy at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 141 W. High St. Nesquehoning, with Rev Dr. Vasyl Chepelskyy officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Calling hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.nalesnikfh.com. Contributions may be made to St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, c/o the funeral home. Published in Times News on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary