Joan C. Horowski
Joan C. Horowski, 86, formerly of Lansford, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of the late Charles J. Horowski, who passed away in 2006.
Born in Frackville, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Norriswicz) Kashner.
She was a graduate of the former Summit Hill High School.
She was a self employed beautician for several years.
Joan was a member of the former SS. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church in Lansford and was a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill. She was a member of the French Horn Band.
Surviving are three daughters, Charlene Jones of Macungie, Christine Mayes, and her husband Scott, of Breinigsville and Cathie Robinson, and her husband Gary, of Chalfont; a son, Michael Horowski, and his wife Suzanne, of Nazareth; a brother, William Abramowicz of Reading; a sister, Christina Skovran of Florida; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Jean Olsefsky, Maryanne Eksterowicz and Theresa Schollenberger.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment will follow in Sky-View Memorial Park in Hometown. Calling hours are Thursday from 10-11 a.m. in the church. Contributions, in Joan's memory, may be made to the . Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on July 29, 2019