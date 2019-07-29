Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley
462 W. Ludlow St
Summit Hill, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley
462 W. Ludlow St
Summit Hill, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Horowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan C. Horowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan C. Horowski Obituary
Joan C. Horowski
Joan C. Horowski, 86, formerly of Lansford, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of the late Charles J. Horowski, who passed away in 2006.
Born in Frackville, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Norriswicz) Kashner.
She was a graduate of the former Summit Hill High School.
She was a self employed beautician for several years.
Joan was a member of the former SS. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church in Lansford and was a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill. She was a member of the French Horn Band.
Surviving are three daughters, Charlene Jones of Macungie, Christine Mayes, and her husband Scott, of Breinigsville and Cathie Robinson, and her husband Gary, of Chalfont; a son, Michael Horowski, and his wife Suzanne, of Nazareth; a brother, William Abramowicz of Reading; a sister, Christina Skovran of Florida; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Jean Olsefsky, Maryanne Eksterowicz and Theresa Schollenberger.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment will follow in Sky-View Memorial Park in Hometown. Calling hours are Thursday from 10-11 a.m. in the church. Contributions, in Joan's memory, may be made to the . Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now