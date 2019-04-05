|
|
Joan E. Skymba
Joan E. Skymba, 84, formerly of Tamaqua, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, as a guest of the Orwigsburg Center.
Born Friday, Dec. 14, 1934, in Tamaqua, daughter of the late Helen (Daubenspeck) Walker. She was also predeceased by her husband Frank Skymba, on Sept. 2, 1996; stepfather, Bill Walker; and brother, Robert Daubenspeck.
Surviving are a daughter, Donna, wife of Gary Taylor, of Lemon Grove, Calif.; and son, Frank L.
Joan had worked in the textile industry and then in the dietary department of the former Coaldale State Hospital. Joan was devoted to her family, caring for her parents as they aged.
Service: Private interment will be in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Annville, Pennsylvania. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Condolences or a fond memory of Joan can be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 5, 2019