Joan E. Skymba Obituary
Joan E. Skymba, 84, formerly of Tamaqua, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, as a guest of the Orwigsburg Center.
Born Friday, Dec. 14, 1934, in Tamaqua, daughter of the late Helen (Daubenspeck) Walker. She was also predeceased by her husband Frank Skymba, on Sept. 2, 1996; stepfather, Bill Walker; and brother, Robert Daubenspeck.
Surviving are a daughter, Donna, wife of Gary Taylor, of Lemon Grove, Calif.; a son, Frank L. and his wife, Carol, of Freeland; and beloved niece Theresa Schreiber of Allentown.
Joan had worked in the textile industry and then in the dietary department of the former Coaldale State Hospital. She was devoted to her family, caring for her husband, Frank, and her mother as they aged.
Published in Times News on Apr. 11, 2019
