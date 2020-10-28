Joan Irene Wassel
Joan Irene Wassel, 86, of Pottsville, and formerly of Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Pottsville.
The best mother, gram, mam and wife anybody could ever have, she was the wife of the late John A. Wassel Sr., who died on May 13, 1988.
Born in Delano, on Dec. 11, 1933, Joan was a daughter of the late George and Irene (Levy) Maurer.
A 1952 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, she worked for the former Woolworths, Tamaqua, the Kiddie Kloes, Tami Sportswear, and several other textile factories.
Joan was a member of the former Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and currently a member of the Parish of St. John XXIII.
She was a past president of the Ditchburn School PTA and an honorary member of the Democratic Club.
Joan is survived by daughter, Elaine J. Goho, and her husband Richard, of Wildcat Mountain, Tamaqua; sons, John "Jack" Wassel, and his companion Kelly Knepper, of Tamaqua, and Corey Wassel, and his wife Cristal, of South Tamaqua; son-in-law, Jim Davis; grandchildren, Shawn, Karen, Lisa, Kayla, Hunter, Cheyann, Jim and Barry; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Davis, in January 2020; and sisters, Margie Lincovich and Ruth Nester. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Services: are private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.