Joan (Plasko) Kast
Joan (Plasko) Kast, 84, originally of Tamaqua, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, as a guest of Maple Shade in Nesquehoning.
Born in Tus-
carora, she was the daughter of the late John and Katherine (Kotch) Plasko, and the wife of the late Adam J. Kast, who died on Jan 6, 2013. They were married for 55 years.
Joan was a member of St. John XXIII R.C.C. in Tamaqua. She worked for Tobias Fashions for many years.
Joan loved to bake her famous Christmas cookies each year, which she would give to everyone. She enjoyed doing crafts and playing bingo, and she anxiously awaited for summer to arrive to go swimming at the Bungalow Pool in Tamaqua.
Joan is survived by her sister, Mary Mercandante of Ashton; nieces and care givers, Barbara Yusella and Christine Huegel, as well as many more nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Helen Seader, Kathryn Yusella, Anna Plasko; and brothers, John "Blinkey" Plasko and Joseph Plasko.
Services: Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
In accordance with the CDC precautions for the public concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold private services with interment at St. Bertha's R.C.C. Cemetery in Tuscarora.
Mass cards and memorials to St. John XXIII R.C., 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252
Published in Times News on Mar. 28, 2020