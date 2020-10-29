1/
Joan L. Armbruster
1939 - 2020
Mrs. Joan L. Armbruster
Mrs. Joan L. Armbruster, 81, of Packerton, passed into eternal rest on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in her residence. She was the wife of Eugene F. "Peck" Armbruster. They were married for 60 years on June 10 of this year.
She worked as a garment and millworker for Bishop Mills.
Born in Lehighton on Friday, June 9, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Beatrice (Moulthrop) Zellner.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Packerton, and the Packerton Old Timers (POT) Club.
She was an avid bingo player.
Surviving are a daughter, Debra J., wife of Jerry "Buddy" Strohl of Packerton; a son, Bruce Armbruster in Florida; a sister, Nancy Moyer of New Ringgold; four grandchildren, 10 great-
grandchildren, with one on the way, and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by four sisters, Beverly Wentz, Katherine Hernandez, Doris Walck and Marie Bush; and an infant brother.
Service: Private funeral service and interment at convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Pine St., Packerton, Pa. 18235. Online condolences can be offered at
www.ovsakfh.com.


Published in Times News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
