Mrs. Joan L. Rice

Mrs. Joan L. Rice, 87, a longtime resident of Fullerton, Whitehall Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, June 16, 2019, in her home, with her loving and dedicated family by her side. She was the wife of Ethan "Budd" Rice for almost 65 years.

Rais-ed in East Mauch Chunk, now Jim Thorpe, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Dorothea (Millhouse) Schlecht.

Joan was a very dedicated member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whitehall, where she enjoyed being a part of Bible study, the book discussion group, the Vicar Committee and the Jean Emanuel Scholarship Committee. Affectionately regarded as the church's Poet Laureate, she wrote a poem every month for its newsletter.

A 1949 graduate of East Mauch Chunk High School, and Magna Cum Laude graduate of East Stroudsburg State Teachers College, she spent her entire 39-year career with the Allentown School District, being a math specialist at Sheridan Elementary School, teaching fifth and sixth grades until retiring.

She was an avid bowler in the ASD league, with a high mark of rolling a 250. Joan became quite tech savvy in recent years, mastering devices, and was found often on Instagram.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a nephew, Carl R. Brosious, and his wife, Bonnie C. (Charles); a niece, Lori J., wife of A. Bruce Daddi; two grandnephews, Justin Brosious, and his wife, Casey, and Todd Brosious, and his wife, Nellie; three grandnieces, Elizabeth, wife of Matthew Jernegan, and Laurel and Gina Daddi; four great grandnieces and grandnephews Gracie, Cameron, Vaughn and Alexander; a brother, Paul, and his wife, Joan, of Lehighton; and Budd's extended family.

She was also predeceased by sister, Phyllis Brosious; and a brother, Donald.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday June 21, St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 835 Third St., Whitehall, with the Rev. Martha S. Sipe officiating. Interment, Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday in the church. Arrangements by Gilbert Funeral Home, Whitehall. Contributions in her name may be made to the church, 18052. Published in Times News on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary