Mrs. Joan M. Walck
Mrs. Joan M. Walck, 85, of Nesquehoning, formerly of Franklin Township, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Maple Shade Meadows, Nesquehoning. She was the wife of the late Thomas M. Walck Jr., who passed away, Sept. 16, 2008.
Born in Leh-ighton, on Tues-day, June 5, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Wilmer T. and Marie A. (Brown) Solt.
Joan was a housewife/homemaker attending to her family's endeavors and previously worked in the garment mills in the local area.
She was a very active member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Weissport, where she served as an organist, Sunday school teacher, and as a church willing worker.
She enjoyed her time with her family, crocheting and knitting sweaters.
Surviving is a daughter, JoNean, wife of Robert Flyzik, of Arizona, three sons, Rickey Walck, and his companion Brenda Kresge, Leslie Walck, and his companion Gail Grider, and Damian Walck; a brother, Ronald Solt, and his wife Esther; a daughter-in-law, Jana Lee Walck, all of Lehighton; five grandchildren, two great-
grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, Trevor Walck; a sister, Valeria Eckman; and a brother, Delbert Solt.
Service: A Celebration of Life service in her honor will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 222 Church St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Michael A. Frost officiating. Call 9-10:30 a.m. in the church. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery, N. Weissport. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the church at 18235. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can
be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 10, 2019