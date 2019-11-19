|
|
Mrs. Joan M.
Williams
Mrs. Joan M. Williams, 88, of Palmerton, died on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Hospital, Lehighton. She was the widow of William R. Williams, who passed away in 2010.
Joan took pride in caring for her family as a homemaker.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late John and Bertha (Payne) Wynne.
She loved reading, playing card games, especially with her grandchildren, solving puzzles and visiting area casinos.
Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Bickowski and Nancy Ingles; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one on the way.
She was also predeceased by a son, William II; and a grandson, Nicholas Bickowski.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 19, 2019