Home

POWERED BY

Services
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan M. Williams Obituary
Mrs. Joan M.
Williams
Mrs. Joan M. Williams, 88, of Palmerton, died on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Hospital, Lehighton. She was the widow of William R. Williams, who passed away in 2010.
Joan took pride in caring for her family as a homemaker.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late John and Bertha (Payne) Wynne.
She loved reading, playing card games, especially with her grandchildren, solving puzzles and visiting area casinos.
Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Bickowski and Nancy Ingles; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one on the way.
She was also predeceased by a son, William II; and a grandson, Nicholas Bickowski.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -