Mrs. Joan P. Markman
Mrs. Joan P. (Stahler) Markman died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. She was the widow of Frank N. Markman.
She was born in Tamaqua and was the mother of David (Pompie), John K. (Kathleen C.) and Charles (Lori) Markman and the stepmother of Anthony (Shoshi) Markman. She is also survived by five grandchildren.
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Craft Funeral Home, 814 Bethlehem Pike, Erdenheim. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Per CDC guidelines, face coverings must be worn and social distancing must be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Rotary International, 1560 Sherman Ave., Evanston, IL 60201, or www.rotary.org
.