1/
Joan P. (Stahler) Markman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Joan P. Markman
Mrs. Joan P. (Stahler) Markman died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. She was the widow of Frank N. Markman.
She was born in Tamaqua and was the mother of David (Pompie), John K. (Kathleen C.) and Charles (Lori) Markman and the stepmother of Anthony (Shoshi) Markman. She is also survived by five grandchildren.
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Craft Funeral Home, 814 Bethlehem Pike, Erdenheim. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Per CDC guidelines, face coverings must be worn and social distancing must be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Rotary International, 1560 Sherman Ave., Evanston, IL 60201, or www.rotary.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved