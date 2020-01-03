|
Joan E. Rehrig
Joan E. Rehrig, 77, of Walnutport, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of the late Emmett W. Rehrig Jr., who passed away in 2001.
Born in Reading on May 29, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Luke E. and Florence E. (Bolich) Rau.
Joan worked for many years at Paris Neckware, Walnutport. Most recently, she worked part time for McDonald's in Wal-nutport.
She was an active member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church, Emerald. Joan was a member of Walnutport Borough Council, Walnutport fire police, volunteered at the Bowmanstown Park Church Camp, and was a former Cub Scout leader.
She is survived by a son Matthew J. Rehrig of Lehighton; daughter Rebecca Herring of Walnutport; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sisters, Doris, and husband William Markell, of Slatington, and Darlene Krome of Atlantic, VA; brothers, Mark Rau of Slatedale, Samuel Rau, and wife Kay, of Germansville, John Rau and wife Candy of Stevens, PA, and Paul Rau, and wife Linda, of Lehighton.
She was pre-deceased by a son, Leonard Pritchard.
Service: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Calling hours will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment to follow service at Slatedale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either St. Peter's United Methodist; or Bowmanstown Park Church Camp, both c/o of the funeral home.
Published in Times News on Jan. 3, 2020