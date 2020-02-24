|
|
In Loving Memory of Joann M. Heine
Today's the anniversary
of that day we lost you
And for some time we felt as though
All our lives had ended too.
But your loss has taught us many things
And now we all face each day
With our hopes and happy memories
To help us all along our way.
And though we're all full of sadness
That we no longer have you here
Your influence still always guides us
As we still feel you near.
Times shared with you Mom, will never die
Your memories always living in our hearts
You always brought us strength and comfort
Sadly as we continue to miss you and be apart
Love,
Bobby, Michelle, Jay and Sharry
Published in Times News on Feb. 24, 2020