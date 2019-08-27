Home

Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
2915 Fireline Road
Palmerton, PA
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
2915 Fireline Road
Palmerton, PA
JoAnn M. Wasilkowski Obituary
Mrs. JoAnn M.
Wasilkowski
Mrs. JoAnn M. Wasilkowski, 66, of Fireline Road, Palmerton, Lower Towamensing Township, died Friday morning, Aug. 23, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospice Inpatient Unit, Allentown. She was the wife of Stephen J. Wasilkowski since Oct. 25, 1975.
She was a high school mathematics teacher in the Northern Lehigh School District, Slatington, for 19 years. Previously, she worked in the accounting department of the General Electric Corp., Allentown.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Josephine (Swolensky) Barney.
She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Towamensing.
A 1971 graduate of the former Slatington High School, she later graduated from East Stroudsburg University.
She was a member of the Slatington Book Club and the SHS '71 Ladies Group.
She enjoyed shopping for and collecting antiques.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Amy, wife of Nathan Peterson of Arlington, TX, and Andrea of Catasauqua; a son, Michael, and his wife, Erica, of South Whitehall Township; two grandchildren, Andrew and Cora; and a brother, Albert, and his wife, Donna, of Kresgeville.
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, St. John's Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton. Interment, private. Call 10-11 a.m. Thursday in the church. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, Inc., 3634 W. Market St., Suite 10, Akron, OH 44333, or Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2166 S. 12th St., Allentown, PA 18103. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 27, 2019
