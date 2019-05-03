Home

Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
JoAnn M. Yevcak Obituary
JoAnn M. Yevcak, M.S.N.
Miss JoAnn M. Yevcak, M.S.N., 67, of Nesquehoning, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in her home.
She worked for the former Coaldale State General Hospital for many years and also worked as a certified diabetic instructor.
Born in Palmerton, She was a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Meterko) Yevcak.
She was a 1970 graduate of Marian High School, and then went on to graduate from Penn State University, where she received both her bachelor's degree and master's degree in nursing.
She was a member of the former St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, Lansford, and a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.
Surviving are several cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Mikolay.
Funeral service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill; Mass of Christian Burial 1 p.m., St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. Interment, St. Michael Cemetery, Summit Hill. Call 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday. Contributions in her name may be made to the church.
Published in Times News on May 3, 2019
