JoAnn P. Polk
JoAnn P. (Barachie) Polk, 80, of Jim Thorpe, died peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mahoning Township.
Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Burger) Barachie Sr.
She was a bookkeeper for Mary-Jo Apparel Inc. Nesquehoning, for several years. Prior to retiring she was employed by the Times News as the supervisor of accounts receivable for 36 years.
Jo-
Ann was a graduate of Jim Thorpe Area High School and a member of the National Honor Society.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, North Street, Jim Thorpe, where she taught Sunday School and was the financial secretary for several years.
She served as a den mother for the Boy Scouts of America and was a Girl Scout leader.
JoAnn loved sewing, crocheting and making beautiful quilts. She loved the outdoors, working in her flower garden, baking and spending time with her loved ones.
Surviving are a daughter, Patti Jo Blum, of Jim Thorpe, with whom she resided; a daughter-in-law, Carla Polk, of Lehighton; a brother, Joseph Barachie Jr., and his wife Rose, of Lehighton; grandchildren, Christopher Polk, and his wife Kristin, of Fleetwood, Amanda Freeby, and her husband Jacob, of Jim Thorpe, Angela Blum, and her fiance Charles J. George, of Palmerton; four great-grandchildren, Evan Polk, Connor Polk, Madison Freeby and Jacob Freeby Jr.; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also predeceased by a son, William H. Polk; and a sister, Ruth Schabo.
Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Melber Funeral Home Inc., Jim Thorpe.


Published in Times News on Jun. 2, 2020.
