1/
Joanne M. Hunsicker
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne M. Hunsicker
Joanne M. Hunsicker, 71, of Palmerton, passed away Thursday Aug. 6, 2020 at the Hospice House of the VNA, Bethlehem. She was the wife of Paul B. Hunsicker. They were married for 42 years as of Nov. 5, 2019.
Born in Coaldale on May 6, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Arthur R. and Myrtle C. (Miller) Smith.
Prior to retirement, she was employed at McDonald's Restaurant, Lehighton and previously worked in the garment industry for Scotty's Fashions.
Joanne enjoyed vacationing and spending time with her loving family, especially her grandchildren.
She was of the Lutheran faith.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters, Janice, wife of Mark Shook of Palmerton, Robin, wife of Dave Bandzi of Lehighton, Heather Lacy of Lehighton; sister, Kathy Fronheiser of Lehighton; four grandchildren, Samantha, Donald, Savanna, and Maia; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sisters, Doris Evans, Stephanie Laughlin; and a brother, Llewellyn Smith.
Service: Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Ben Salem Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 65 N. Franklin St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18701 or the American Heart Association, 968 Postal Road, #110, Allentown, PA 18109.
Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved