Joanne M. Hunsicker
Joanne M. Hunsicker, 71, of Palmerton, passed away Thursday Aug. 6, 2020 at the Hospice House of the VNA, Bethlehem. She was the wife of Paul B. Hunsicker. They were married for 42 years as of Nov. 5, 2019.
Born in Coaldale on May 6, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Arthur R. and Myrtle C. (Miller) Smith.
Prior to retirement, she was employed at McDonald's Restaurant, Lehighton and previously worked in the garment industry for Scotty's Fashions.
Joanne enjoyed vacationing and spending time with her loving family, especially her grandchildren.
She was of the Lutheran faith.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters, Janice, wife of Mark Shook of Palmerton, Robin, wife of Dave Bandzi of Lehighton, Heather Lacy of Lehighton; sister, Kathy Fronheiser of Lehighton; four grandchildren, Samantha, Donald, Savanna, and Maia; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sisters, Doris Evans, Stephanie Laughlin; and a brother, Llewellyn Smith.
Service: Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Ben Salem Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 65 N. Franklin St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18701 or the American Heart Association
, 968 Postal Road, #110, Allentown, PA 18109.
Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com
.