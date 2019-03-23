Home

T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Joanne Perich Obituary
Joanne E. Perich
Joanne E. Perich, 73, of Heidelberg Twp., formerly of Bowmanstown, passed away Friday, March 22 in Manor Care Nursing Home, Bethlehem. She was the wife of Charles P. Perich. They were married for 52 years last December.
Joanne spent her career as a teacher after earning bachelor's and master's degrees from Lehigh and Millersville universities, respectively.
She taught in the U.S. Army Dependent School System in Germany, and in both Parkland and Northern Lehigh school districts.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Slatington.
Born in Palmerton, Joanne was a daughter of the late Martin and Mattie (Rehrig) Eck.
Survivors: Husband; daughter: Jessica and husband, Michael Carleton; sons: Daniel, Andrew and wife, Angela, Joshua and wife, Becky; grandchildren: Juliette, Leah, Lexi, Alexander, Maximilien, Madeleine, and Rafe; sisters: Jeannine and husband, John Cebrosky Jr., Jane and husband, Ron Skubic, Alice and husband, Ron Engle; brother: Peter and wife, Belin. She was predeceased by her sister, Susan Lichtenwalter.
Services: Memorial service to be announced. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Contributions: (Ovarian Cancer Research), 101 W Frack St., Frackville, PA 17931.
www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 23, 2019
