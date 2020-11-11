1/1
Joanne R. (Smith) Dunbar, 78, of Gun Club Road, Palmerton, Towamensing Township, died peacefully early Saturday afternoon, Nov. 7, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Willard "Bill" W. Dunbar since July 9, 1960.
Born in West Bowmans, East Penn Township, she was a daughter of the late Raymond Sr. and Lena (McFarland) Smith.
Joa-nne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-
grandmother, and homemaker. She enjoyed caring for her family, gardening, canning, cooking, especially her chicken potpie, and baking.
She was a social member of both Palmerton Ambulance Corps and the VFW Post.
Survivors: husband; daughters, Ruth A. Kresge, wife of Farrin Frable, of Palmerton, and Tammy S., wife of Franz Kormann, of Forest Inn; son, Glenn A., and wife Alicia, of Palmerton; seven grandchildren, Desiree, Charles, Danielle, Dana, Dustin, Kayla and Erika, three great-grandchildren, Charlie, Savannah, and Benjamin; sister, Dianne Smith of West Bowmans.; brothers, Raymond Jr., and companion Barbara Sell, Donald and Dennis, all of W. Bowmans; several nieces and nephews.
Services: 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, Palmerton Rod and Gun Club, 250 Gun Club Road, Palmerton. Call, 9-11 a.m., Friday at the gun club. Interment to follow at Towamensing Cemetery, 3rd Street and Fireline Road, Palmerton.
Arrangements are by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions: Palmerton Rod and Gun Club.


Published in Times News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Palmerton Rod and Gun Club
NOV
13
Service
11:00 AM
Palmerton Rod and Gun Club
