Joanne T. Rolko
Joanne T. Rolko, 77, of Barnesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Heritage Hills Senior Living Center in Weatherly.
Born Saturday, May 15, 1943, in Shenandoah, a daughter of the late John and Helen (Wiskerski) Uscilowicz. She was also predeceased by her husband, Edward P. Rolko; sister, Alice Quick; and brother, John Uscilowicz.
Surviving are sons, Edward Rolko of Hamburg, and Forrest Rolko and his wife Ann, of Tamaqua; daughter, Carolyn Kenyon, and her companion Rick Keeler, of Vestal, NY; sister, Terry DeFelice, and her husband Rick, of Eldersburg, MD; grandchildren, Britney, Megan, Aaron, Jason, Scott and Bryan; and five great-grandchildren.
Joanne owned and operated Mr. Edwards Beauty Salon in Shenandoah for many years with her late husband, and also worked for PA National Bank in St Clair, and Frackville.
She was a graduate of Shenandoah High School, and member of St. Michael's Greek Catholic Church of Shenandoah.
Joanne loved tending to her home, gardening and keeping it looking beautiful. She enjoyed archery and was an avid reader.
Service: A celebration of Joanne's life will be held at the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 3 p.m. Friends may call from 1:30 p.m. until time of services.
Memorials in her name to: Toys for Tots, Marine Corps League Det. 626, to Cheryl Laub, 25 Mantzville Road Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
01:30 - 03:00 PM
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
10
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
