Joao M. Sequeira
Joao "Johnnie" M. Sequeira, 91, of Lehigh Avenue, Palmerton, died peacefully Friday afternoon, Sept, 4, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Lehighton. He was the husband of Angelina G. (Guedes) Sequeira since 1955.
Born in Lisbon, Portugal, he was a son of the late Julio and Laruenda (Mendes) Sequeira.
Johnnie was employed as an electrical engineer in Portugal, and laterin America for the Mitchell Supreme Energy Co., Bloomfield, NJ.
He and his wife loved traveling and lived in several states, making friends wherever they went.
In 1964, Johnnie became an American citizen. Not only was he proud to be an American on paper, he was American in his heart.
Johnnie was one of the most patriotic citizens and appreciated his dream of living in the best country ever, and has an American flag flying in front of his house along with a replica of the Statue of Liberty.
Johnnie will be missed by his family and friends who remember how he lived his life to the fullest.
Survivors: Wife; several nieces, nephews, cousins and Godchildren.
He was predeceased by sister, Maria Lourdes Sequeira Franco; and brother, Antonio Sequeira.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call, 10-11 a.m. Wednesday. Interment, Towamensing Cemetery, 3rd Street and Fireline Road, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.


Published in Times News on Sep. 8, 2020.
