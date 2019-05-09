Home

Jocelyn M. Wedge

Jocelyn M. Wedge Obituary
Mrs. Jocelyn M. Wedge, 65 of Coplay, formerly of Slatington, died on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in the Sacred Heart Hospital, Allentown. She was the widow of Ronald E. Wedge.
She worked as an associate in retail; was a Notary Public; and was the former manager of the Coplay Pool.
Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Valent and Bernice (Hess) Wanamaker.
She was a graduate of the former Slatington High School.
The deceased was a former member of the Roosevelt Democratic Club, Danielsville, and the Vigilant Fire Company, Slatington.
Surviving are four daughters Jennifer Romanishan of Easton, Brandy Wanamaker of Bath, Margaret, wife of David Cabrera of Colorado Springs, CO, and Alice Wanamaker of Slatington; seven grandchildren, Tylar Romanishan, Brandon Lloyd, Nathan Romanishan, Jonathan Cabrera, Nicholas Romanishan, Briana Cabrera and Nevin Romanishan; two sisters, Diana Evert and Patti Smith; a brother, Kenneth Wanamaker; and her dog Maddie.
She was also predeceased by her companion, John Hockin; a brother, Paul Wanamaker; and a sister, Mary Eck.
Contributions: At the request of the family, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Harding Funeral Home.
Published in Times News on May 9, 2019
